Advertisement

Pet of the week: Holmes

An energetic pup ready for his forever home
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:41 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Holmes is a one-and-a-half-year-old mixed dog who is constantly on the move. He is very energetic and will only stop for a treat. He is a sweet boy but would be better off being the only pet in his forever home. Holmes loves all the attention and toys, the only difference is he will give you the love and attention back. He needs to work on his basic commands and training but he is a quick learner. His forever home would ideally be with owners that have a lot of time to train him, exercise with him, and give him lots of love.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 40-year-old Spanish man has been charged with intentionally causing injury after allegedly...
Spanish man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID-19
UPDATE: Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
Groups and NFS get together to educate public on 4 wheeling responsibly.
Four wheeling in the Hills, etiquette and conservation
One dead in Rapid City motorcycle crash
Joshs gathered to battle it out to find out who is the rightful owner of the name Josh via a...
Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh

Latest News

Mission 22 walk
24 hour walk hosted to honor and remember those lost to veteran suicide
Holmes loves all the attention and toys, the only difference is he will give you the love and...
Meet Holmes, a one and a half year old mixed dog
The program was expanded by the USDA.
Taskforce aims to help Native American students bridge achievement gap
The film Nomadland wins top awards at Oscars.
Nomadland creates interest in South Dakota after winning top awards