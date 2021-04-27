Pet of the week: Holmes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Holmes is a one-and-a-half-year-old mixed dog who is constantly on the move. He is very energetic and will only stop for a treat. He is a sweet boy but would be better off being the only pet in his forever home. Holmes loves all the attention and toys, the only difference is he will give you the love and attention back. He needs to work on his basic commands and training but he is a quick learner. His forever home would ideally be with owners that have a lot of time to train him, exercise with him, and give him lots of love.

