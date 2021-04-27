Parking manager position introduced to oversee downtown parking

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A lack of parking can be a reoccurring issue in city areas and Rapid City is no exception.

Over a year ago, the city implemented the use of new parking meters to fix some of these issues, and now the money generated from these meters can go towards another parking solution.

The city is introducing a position for a parking manager who would oversee everything that would have to do with public parking throughout downtown Rapid City.

Parking management is currently overseen by the police department, public works, and the finance office.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says current management is highly inefficient and siphons resources from other departments -- for example, wearing the police department thin when they should only need to focus on crime.

”The way we’re managing right now is a disservice to the people because it is failing to plan for the future and that is very important. I think we always like to blame people and right now all we can do is blame ourselves for not doing as good of a job as we know we can do in protecting those public assets into the future,” said Allender.

If the new position receives council approval, the next step would be to start the selection process for the ideal candidate.

Allender says they would be looking for a strategist who will relate to the people and investigate potential solutions for the future.

