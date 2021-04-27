Nomadland creates interest in South Dakota after winning top awards

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - ”And the Oscar goes to, Nomadland.”

A film featuring several scenes shot here in the Black Hills won Best Picture at the 93rd Annual Oscars and It wasn’t the only award for the night.

Frances McDormand won Best Actress and the director Chloé Zhao, whose previous film The Rider largely took place on the Pine Ridge Reservation, won for best director.

For this category, she was the second woman and the first woman of color to win.

This film featured many Places in the Mount Rushmore State including Reptile Gardens.

“The cast and crew, Frances, like I said it was a neat experience they are very nice people, and like I said we were pretty tickled to be able to be a part of that whole operation and be featured slightly,” says Clint Hubbeling from the Reptile Gardens.

And this win puts South Dakota in the spotlight, which Executive Director of visit Rapid City Julie Schmitz Jensen hopes will provide a boost for the state’s second-largest industry: Tourism.

“People are going to see some of those landscapes of the Badlands and some of the fun things she did at Wall Drug and Reptile Gardens and I think they are going to say you know what if it’s good enough for Frances McDormand, it’s good enough for us,” says Jensen.

Jensen says that witnessing the beauty of South Dakota on the big screen is one of the best ways to show potential visitors just what our state is all about.

“As much as we try to market our city and our area and our state, there are still a lot of people that don’t know much about South Dakota and all the beauty here. So it’s obviously going to open some doors, open some eyes, and so we know economically it’s going to give us a boost but again hard to gauge what that looks like,” says Jensen.

Jensen hopes this high-profile win will encourage more filmmakers to tell stories in our state and showcase everything that South Dakota has to offer.

