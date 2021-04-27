Getting warmer for the rest of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will clear up overnight becoming mostly clear by morning. Low temperatures will be in the 30s for much of the area. Warmer air will return Wednesday, where highs will make their way into the 60s for much of the area. Sunny skies begin the day, but they become partly cloudy by the afternoon.

We stay warm Thursday with highs in the 60s and even some 70s. Sunshine in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Friday will be the warmest day of the forecast. We’re expecting highs to be around 81° in town under mostly sunny skies! Saturday will still be warm, but mid 70s is a good bet for temperatures. Clouds will increase through the afternoon.

Isolated showers will be possible Saturday night and Sunday, where some storms could mix in as well. Highs will be in the 60s Sunday. Monday will be in the 50s with cloudy skies. Showers will be passing through the area and we will welcome any and all moisture with open arms. Temperatures begin to rebound Tuesday with highs near 60°, then staying in the 60s for the rest of next week.

