COVID-19 numbers in SD on Tuesday

CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
(KTUU)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 150 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 121,095. One new death has been reported bringing the states total death toll to 1,961.

Hospitalizations decreased by 7 to 103.

Pennington County reported 15 new cases, Lawrence County reported 7 new cases, Custer and Todd counties reported 2 new cases,, and Oglala Lakota and Bennett counties reported 1 new case each.

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 54.22% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 43.89% have completed the full vaccine series. We are putting up a valiant fight against the virus.

