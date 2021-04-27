City of Pierre booming with public works projects

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s capital city is undergoing a number of changes, at a time where the state as a whole continues to grow rapidly. Pierre is hoping to drive up growth in the area by working a number of major public works projects.

These projects range from simple street repairs, to building a brand new bridge over the Missouri River.

“If you add on the water park that we are building, the Boys and Girls Club that we just finished building, the new city hall, and the wastewater treatment plant we are refurbishing, the Missouri River Bridge the state is building,” listed Pierre Mayor Steve Harding. “That is over one hundred million dollars in projects that are being invested in the capital city of Pierre.”

In addition, Pierre has also done extensive remodeling to the Pierre Regional Airport, and a new drinking water treatment plant, which was the biggest capital investment in the city’s history.

The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce says that they have seen an influx of people showing interest in moving to the Pierre area. “Quality of life” projects, like the ones being undertaken, only make the pitch easier.

“These capital improvement projects make selling our communities to businesses and residents much easier,” said Chamber of Commerce CEO Jamie Seiner. “When we have these sorts of amenities that showcase we invest in our community, and we have things going on.”

For those who have lived here much of their lives, they are happy to share their beloved community with newcomers.

“We have a lot of opportunity here between the Pierre and Fort Pierre area,” said Karl Adam, longtime resident. “Good quality of life, place to raise your family, quality education... my wife and I have raised five children here and have enjoyed every minute of it.”