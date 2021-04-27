CDC finds soft bedding in cribs linked to infant deaths

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Decorating a crib for a newborn may be an exciting project for expecting parents, but can actually be dangerous. The CDC finds unsafe bedding remains a leading cause of unexpected infant deaths.

Stuffed animals, pillows, crib bumpers… they all seem like staples for a newborn but are actually the opposite.

“With social media use everyone is seeing these really well-done nurseries celebrities are showing. Unsafe sleep positions and decorations” said Pediatrician Dr. Kimberly Hushagen.

But how can decorated cribs be unsafe?

Tuesday, the American Academy of Pediatrics published research about unexpected sudden infant deaths linked to unsafe bedding.

The study conducted from 2011 to 2017 found too soft crib bedding accounted for 72% of the cases within the study resulting in death.

“Our main concern is that the baby would somehow role on their side or onto their stomach they would either get wedged against the crib bumper or get wedged against the crib bumper or end up with their face pressed into it and then they don’t have the strength to role themselves back and then they can suffocate,” said Dr. Hushagen.

And this doesn’t go just for crib bumpers. Any stuffed animals, loose blankets, or pillows can lead to suffocation and put an infant in danger.

“Just baby, swaddle and nothing else is something I say to every new parent,” said Dr. Hushagen.

This doesn’t mean you can never decorate your child’s crib. You just want to hold off until the child is a little older.

Hushagen recommends learning about safe sleep for your infant before the baby arrives.

