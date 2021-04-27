Advertisement

California man hospitalized with clot after J&J vaccination

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - University of California, San Francisco officials say a man in his 30s is recuperating after developing a rare blood clot in his leg within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

UCSF says the man was admitted 13 days after receiving the vaccination and should be released shortly.

Federal officials lifted an 11-day pause on use of the single-shot vaccine Friday, saying the benefits outweighed the risks.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Friday had reported the rare clotting condition in 15 people, all women, after 8 million doses were administered nationally. Three of the women, most of whom were under age 50, died, and seven remain hospitalized.

The rare kind of blood clot forms in unusual places, such as veins that drain blood from the brain, and in patients with abnormally low levels of the platelets that form clots. Symptoms of the unusual clots, dubbed “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome,” include severe headaches a week or two after the J&J vaccination — not right away — as well as abdominal pain and nausea.

Anyone experiencing such symptoms after receiving the J&J vaccine should seek medical attention.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Rapid City motorcycle crash
A 40-year-old Spanish man has been charged with intentionally causing injury after allegedly...
Spanish man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID-19
UPDATE: Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
Groups and NFS get together to educate public on 4 wheeling responsibly.
Four wheeling in the Hills, etiquette and conservation
Joshs gathered to battle it out to find out who is the rightful owner of the name Josh via a...
Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh

Latest News

An energetic pup ready for his forever home
Pet of the week: Holmes
In this Monday, June 22, 2020, file photo, Metropolitan Police Department bicycle division...
DC police department hit by apparent extortion attack
Mission 22 walk
24 hour walk hosted to honor and remember those lost to veteran suicide
Holmes loves all the attention and toys, the only difference is he will give you the love and...
Meet Holmes, a one and a half year old mixed dog