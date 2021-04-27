Advertisement

44% of South Dakotans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

As the U.S. continues getting shots into arms. the demand for vaccines begins to reach a tipping point, where there may be more vaccines than people who need or want them.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the U.S. continues getting shots into arms. the demand for vaccines begins to reach a tipping point, where there may be more vaccines than people who need or want them.

There have been calls for the U.S. to share their vaccine supply with other countries like India or those in Central America.

In South Dakota, 54% of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 44% are fully vaccinated, as we inch closer and closer to 80% needed for herd immunity.

And with Monument Health beginning to close its additional vaccine clinics, the demand for shots looks to be on the decline here in the Mount Rushmore state.

”You know, we try to match that to what we anticipate the need to be, and so if folks in South Dakota aren’t going to get the shot,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdom, South Dakota Department of Health secretary. “Then we aren’t going to be ordering them and they’ll be made available to others, to other states, and potentially even other countries.”

Malsam-Rysdom said they’re still hoping to get more South Dakotans signed up for the vaccine... by targeting specific age groups like young people, in the 20-to-40-year age bracket.

