Advertisement

Work Zone Awareness Week kicks off the construction season

A portion of West 3rd Street is closed in Davenport for emergency work according to Public Works.
A portion of West 3rd Street is closed in Davenport for emergency work according to Public Works.(city of davenport)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:30 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Drive Safe…work safe…save lives. That’s the motto for National Work Zone Awareness Week.

The national campaign, launched annually by the Department of Transportation, kicks off the start of construction season.

Its message? To remind drivers to be extra cautious driving through work zones.

“Definitely driving through the project, slow down, keep your eye on the road. Everybody needs to get home safe at night. Drivers, pedestrians and workers. So, that’s the goal of the Work Zone Awareness Week in itself is just to get everyone home safe and get everyone through these projects safely,” said Jason Baker the Project Engineer for the Department of Transportation (DOT).

Baker is the engineer in charge of the Omaha Street Project in Rapid City. The reconstruction of the road is designed to create a third driving lane going both directions, new sidewalks, and lighting.

That project is slated for completion by May of next year.

Baker wants to remind everyone to give yourself extra time driving through this work zone and he along with the DOT invite everyone to wear orange this Wednesday for “Go Orange Day” in honor of the week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 40-year-old Spanish man has been charged with intentionally causing injury after allegedly...
Spanish man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID-19
Groups and NFS get together to educate public on 4 wheeling responsibly.
Four wheeling in the Hills, etiquette and conservation
UPDATE: Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
Joshs gathered to battle it out to find out who is the rightful owner of the name Josh via a...
Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh
Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones had planned a weekend-long celebration, including a reception...
Couple attempts to get married at Fla. mansion without owner’s permission

Latest News

South Dakota COVID-19 numbers for Monday
2nd amendment
Noem 2nd Amendment
UPDATE: Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
COVID-19 India
SOS messages, panic as virus breaks India’s health system