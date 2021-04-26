Work Zone Awareness Week kicks off the construction season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Drive Safe…work safe…save lives. That’s the motto for National Work Zone Awareness Week.

The national campaign, launched annually by the Department of Transportation, kicks off the start of construction season.

Its message? To remind drivers to be extra cautious driving through work zones.

“Definitely driving through the project, slow down, keep your eye on the road. Everybody needs to get home safe at night. Drivers, pedestrians and workers. So, that’s the goal of the Work Zone Awareness Week in itself is just to get everyone home safe and get everyone through these projects safely,” said Jason Baker the Project Engineer for the Department of Transportation (DOT).

Baker is the engineer in charge of the Omaha Street Project in Rapid City. The reconstruction of the road is designed to create a third driving lane going both directions, new sidewalks, and lighting.

That project is slated for completion by May of next year.

Baker wants to remind everyone to give yourself extra time driving through this work zone and he along with the DOT invite everyone to wear orange this Wednesday for “Go Orange Day” in honor of the week.

