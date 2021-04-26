Advertisement

UPDATE: Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash

By Jill Sears and Aaron Dickens
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:56 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) – A Sturgis woman has been identified as the person who died Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Whitewood.

Tara Seidel, 49, was the driver and only occupant. She was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Records of state-reportable crashes are now available at http://www.safesd.gov/ Records should be available about 10 days after the investigation is complete.

