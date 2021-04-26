Two Rapid City women took friendship to a whole new level with a kidney transplant

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The word friend is defined by the Oxford Dictionary as a person you like.

A friend is someone you hang out with, chat about life, and see occasionally.

But one Rapid City-based friendship took the meaning of friend to a whole new level, with an organ donation.

More than 107,000 people are on the transplant waiting list and Jane Beisner didn’t want her friend to be just another number.

“I’d gone through a lot of the tests and they hadn’t said anything and I think I was in Sioux Falls for some more tests, the last of it or something, and how they were talking, I was like what’s going on,” said Jane, the organ donor. “So I said am I actually a match and they said yeah, you are a direct match.”

Since their daughters met in kindergarten 18 years ago, Jane Beisner and Stacey Laub have been friends but that friendship was taken to a whole new level on January 27, 2021.

“She really had three options, she was down to 10% kidney function,” said Dr. Robert Santella, the transplant doctor from Avera. “First option was dialysis. Dialysis is acceptable but it’s not as good as a real kidney because people have poorer quality of life and shortened life. Second option or Stacey was a deceased donor transplant but the average wait time is five years. So she’d have to be on dialysis for five years. And the third option was a living donor transplant.’

“I had an appointment with Dr. Santella at Avera, I think it was in November of 2020 and he said we were at the point when we needed to something in the next six months,” said Stacey, the organ recipient.

“Five or six years ago, we were out to dinner together for Summer Nights and she told me about the kidney disease which I didn’t know about,” said Jane. “We play words with friends so she might have sent me a message that she had met with the doctors and they said she needed to get on the donors list so I think I asked you in that phone call or however we talked, what do I need to do.”

Stacey found out she had polycystic kidneys when she was 21 and knew kidney failure could come eventually.

But she never thought a new organ would come from someone so close.

“Humbling I guess,” said Stacey. “I had several friends who were tested and most of them except Jane got kicked out for one reason or another and it just amazes me that someone would do that. And then you think, I wonder if I would do that?”

A question Jane asked herself. A question she hadn’t given much thought.

“‘We’re you an organ donor before this? Is this something you ever thought about doing?’ No,” said Jane. “Never. ‘What made you decide that this was the time, this was the person?’ I don’t know. I just kind of had a feeling about me that if it works out that I’m a match.. if it worked out that I was able to do it, it was meant to be.”

Stacey and Jane are 12 weeks post-op and Stacy’s new kidney, affectionately called ‘little Jane’, is treating her well.

