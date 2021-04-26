South Dakota COVID-19 numbers for Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 53.97% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 43.38% have completed the full vaccine series. We are putting up a valiant fight against the virus and its showing.

Reported cases in counties west of the Missouri River have all seen a significant drop. This is good news, but not the time to let our guards down. Wearing masks and practicing social distancing continues to be imperative.

There were 19 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 120,945. Four new deaths has been reported bringing the states total death toll to 1,960.

Pennington County reported 4 new cases, Lawrence County reported 2 new cases, and Dewey, Butte, Meade, Oglala Lakota and Lyman counties reporting 1 new case each.

Hospitalizations decreased by 11 to 96.

