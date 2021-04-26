Advertisement

South Dakota COVID-19 numbers for Monday

By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 53.97% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 43.38% have completed the full vaccine series. We are putting up a valiant fight against the virus and its showing.

Reported cases in counties west of the Missouri River have all seen a significant drop. This is good news, but not the time to let our guards down. Wearing masks and practicing social distancing continues to be imperative.

There were 19 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 120,945. Four new deaths has been reported bringing the states total death toll to 1,960.

Pennington County reported 4 new cases, Lawrence County reported 2 new cases, and Dewey, Butte, Meade, Oglala Lakota and Lyman counties reporting 1 new case each.

Hospitalizations decreased by 11 to 96.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 40-year-old Spanish man has been charged with intentionally causing injury after allegedly...
Spanish man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID-19
Groups and NFS get together to educate public on 4 wheeling responsibly.
Four wheeling in the Hills, etiquette and conservation
UPDATE: Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
Joshs gathered to battle it out to find out who is the rightful owner of the name Josh via a...
Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh
Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones had planned a weekend-long celebration, including a reception...
Couple attempts to get married at Fla. mansion without owner’s permission

Latest News

A portion of West 3rd Street is closed in Davenport for emergency work according to Public Works.
Work Zone Awareness Week kicks off the construction season
2nd amendment
Noem 2nd Amendment
UPDATE: Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
COVID-19 India
SOS messages, panic as virus breaks India’s health system