Rising Star Finalist: FaithHoney Anderson

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

We are into the finals of our 2021 Rising Star of the west contest. Today we learn more about our finalist from Devils Tower, Wyoming. Homeschool student FaithHoney Anderson.

In the shadow of Devils Tower is homeschool student FaithHoney Anderson, who has a unique double first name that she got in part from her great grandmother

“Her name was Edith Mildred and so my father had promised he would name one of his kids after her and my mom was like " no you’re not’ but everyone called my great grandmother Honey so that was her widely known nicknames,” FaithHoney Anderson, says

FaithHoney is graduating a year early and is attending Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida where she will study social work and communications, After getting her diploma Anderson plans to return to her home state

“To help fight the stigma around mental health awareness and suicide prevention. Wyoming ranks third highest in the USA for suicide rates. I definitely want to help lower those in my career,” continued Anderson

FaithHoney has talked about the need for mental health in previous Rising Star videos as the issue hits close to home.

“Freshman year I had a good friend commit suicide and take his life, “ Anderon said “Then seven months later another one followed in this area. That’s very important to me and something that needs to be addressed and I want to be the person to do so,”

