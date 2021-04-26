Rapid City’s YMCA is prepare for summer camp

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Summer camps are a way for kids to connect with nature, learn teamwork and make friends.

After a summer with many camp programs shut down or restricted due to COVID-19, the CDC has released guidelines for upcoming camps.

“This summer, were excited to continue the camp experience for the kids and it was a very successful program last summer,” said Chief Operations Officer of the YMCA, Keiz Larson.

The Rapid City YMCA kept its doors open for campers last year and followed national guidelines through Y-USA and the CDC.

“Every kid needs to have fun and we’re excited here the YMCA to ensure that kids can be outside, doing activities, being social, and really having a great time and meeting other kids throughout the summer,” said Larson.

Each two-week long camp at the YMCA’s 54-acre Giraffic wilderness park will have campers continue to follow guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks. Camp counselors will be required to do daily health screens and only socialize with their own pods.

“We try to limit the number of kids per counselor so that they are actually in little family groups throughout the two-week session of camp. That way they can ensure that they won’t have exposure to a large number of people,” said Larson.

Summer camps are often thought of as a bridge between the two academic semesters and Larson believes after the past year, campers could benefit from the that bridge.

“We recognize that the kids have lost a lot of school this year due to Covid. We’ll be incorporating some of our summer learning programs at camp so that we can ensure that the kids have a seamless summer and go into the next academic year prepared,” said Larson.

For more information on CDC guidelines regarding summer camps, visit their website:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/summer-camps.html

