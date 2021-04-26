Noem 2nd Amendment

Advertisement

By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:03 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Monday morning Governor Kristi Noem tweeted her stance on the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court hearing of an NRA-backed case challenging New York’s restrictive concealed-carry-licensing governance: “Today SCOTUS agreed to review an important Second Amendment case that asks “whether New York’s denial of applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense violates the Second Amendment?” The answer, of course, is YES. Next question?”

The Governor’s tweet references the Court’s decision to hear the case and Jason Ouimet, Executive Director of NRA-ILA statement saying, “The Court rarely takes Second Amendment cases. Now it’s decided to hear one of the most critical Second Amendment issues. We’re confident that the Court will tell New York and the other states that our Second Amendment right to defend ourselves is fundamental, and doesn’t vanish when we leave our homes.”

This case challenges New York’s requirement that applicants demonstrate “proper cause” to carry a firearm. New York regularly uses this requirement to deny applicants the right to carry a firearm outside of their home. The NRA believes that law-abiding citizens should not be required to prove they are in peril to receive the government’s permission to exercise this constitutionally protected right.

In addition to ruling on this statute, this case will give the Supreme Court the opportunity to clarify the precedent that it has created surrounding the Second Amendment. It has been over a decade since the Supreme Court ruled that the Second Amendment protects an individual right to have a handgun in the home for self-defense in District of Columbia v. Heller. In 2010, the Court also ruled that the Second Amendment is a fundamental right that applies to the states in McDonald v. City of Chicago.

Any current decision made by the Supreme Court will affect the laws in many states that currently restrict carrying a firearm outside of the home.

The case is called New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen.

