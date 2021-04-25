Sturgis diner expands to Spearfish

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This past year, many small businesses felt the impact of the pandemic.

While some saw their doors close permanently, others were able to expand.

“We’ve been really blessed here. We’ve had a lot of support from the locals, so I really appreciate them, and the surrounding Black Hills,” said David Stewart the owner of Uncle Louie’s Diner.

Uncle Louis Diner, a family-owned restaurant known for its seemingly impossible 7-pound hamburger eating challenge, opened a second location in Spearfish earlier this month.

Stewart says despite the pandemic, opening another restaurant was an easy decision.

“The locals treat us very, very well., We had a lot of people from Spearfish coming down asking if I’d open a restaurant up for them, so here we are!”

Stewart says the support from the community persuaded him to keep his dining room open during the pandemic.

“We followed the rules and regulations, but we found the customers out there, the people within the community really appreciate us. So, therefore, there wasn’t that much of a hesitation.”

South Dakota is among the top-ranked states for starting a small business because it’s tax-friendly with no corporate or individual income tax.

https://unclelouiesdiner.com/

