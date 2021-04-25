Advertisement

Sturgis diner expands to Spearfish

uncle Louie's diner
uncle Louie's diner(KOTA KEVN)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This past year, many small businesses felt the impact of the pandemic.

While some saw their doors close permanently, others were able to expand.

“We’ve been really blessed here. We’ve had a lot of support from the locals, so I really appreciate them, and the surrounding Black Hills,” said David Stewart the owner of Uncle Louie’s Diner.

Uncle Louis Diner, a family-owned restaurant known for its seemingly impossible 7-pound hamburger eating challenge, opened a second location in Spearfish earlier this month.

Stewart says despite the pandemic, opening another restaurant was an easy decision.

“The locals treat us very, very well., We had a lot of people from Spearfish coming down asking if I’d open a restaurant up for them, so here we are!”

Stewart says the support from the community persuaded him to keep his dining room open during the pandemic.

“We followed the rules and regulations, but we found the customers out there, the people within the community really appreciate us. So, therefore, there wasn’t that much of a hesitation.”

South Dakota is among the top-ranked states for starting a small business because it’s tax-friendly with no corporate or individual income tax.

https://unclelouiesdiner.com/

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groups and NFS get together to educate public on 4 wheeling responsibly.
Four wheeling in the Hills, etiquette and conservation
A 40-year-old Spanish man has been charged with intentionally causing injury after allegedly...
Spanish man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID-19
Michael Caro, 34, faces charges of simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct after he...
Walmart customer accused of attacking teenaged employee over mask policy
A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. (Source: WLS/family photos...
Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother
RCPD
In the past week the RCPD responds to two calls that put officers in danger

Latest News

Dexter is making a paws-itive impact one car ride at a time
Dexter is making a paws-itive impact one car ride at a time
COVID-19 mutations and variants, where do they come from?
COVID-19 mutations and variants, where do they come from?
Many drive-thru coffee shops have seen increased business since the start of COVID-19
Many drive-thru coffee shops have seen increased business since the start of COVID-19
Four wheeling in the Hills, etiquette and conservation
Four wheeling in the Hills, etiquette and conservation