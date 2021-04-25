Many drive-thru coffee shops have seen increased business since the start of COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Coffee, one of the most popular beverages in the United States with the National Coffee Association saying “overall coffee consumption is up by 5% across the nation since 2015.”

Greg Johnson, one of the owners of Dark Canyon Coffee which is a company that supplies and delivers coffee products in the Black Hills, says at the beginning of the pandemic their home espresso equipment sold out and to this day they are having problems ordering more due to them being made in Italy.

And when it comes to their delivery side of the business, they saw coffee shops with a drive-thru order more coffee. Whereas those without a drive-thru dropped 20% to 30%.

”I think that they were used to going to a coffee shop or coffee house and when they didn’t have that ability to do it or they were worried about the fear of it, they just make it at home instead,” says Johnson.

Johnson says their online traffic has jumped to Christmas time levels and has stayed there since the start of the pandemic.

