Advertisement

Loved ones remember DMX at homegoing celebration

People gather for a "Celebration of Life Memorial" for rapper DMX at Barclays Center, Saturday,...
People gather for a "Celebration of Life Memorial" for rapper DMX at Barclays Center, Saturday, April. 24, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering a "catastrophic cardiac arrest."(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Family members, friends and clergy members dressed in white and red honored the legacy of hip-hop icon DMX at a homegoing celebration in New York.

Religious leaders and musicians prayed, sang and delivered moving tributes as members of DMX’s family sat in the first rows of the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn.

The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper and actor grew up in Yonkers and delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here).”

His electrifying music focused on themes of religion, violence and redemption, and inspired scores of fans and performers worldwide.

DMX, whose birth name was Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering what officials called a catastrophic cardiac arrest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groups and NFS get together to educate public on 4 wheeling responsibly.
Four wheeling in the Hills, etiquette and conservation
A 40-year-old Spanish man has been charged with intentionally causing injury after allegedly...
Spanish man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID-19
Michael Caro, 34, faces charges of simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct after he...
Walmart customer accused of attacking teenaged employee over mask policy
A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. (Source: WLS/family photos...
Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother
RCPD
In the past week the RCPD responds to two calls that put officers in danger

Latest News

uncle Louie's diner
Sturgis diner expands to Spearfish
Biden pushing infrastructure, nearing 100th day
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
6 killed, 10 hurt in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate
An Oscar statue design on a red carpet backdrop is pictured at Union Station, one of the...
With no crowds, new venue, reinvented Oscars set for takeoff