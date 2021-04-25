Advertisement

Dexter is making a pawsitive impact one car ride at a time

Dexter got a special surprise on he chiefs car.
Dexter got a special surprise on he chiefs car.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:13 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Besides putting Dexter’s nameplate next to Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson’s on his office door, he now has his name stickered on the chief’s car.

When the one-year-old golden retriever isn’t getting pets and treats from the firefighters, he rides around town with Culberson.

And since he always has his head out the window, the chief felt it fitting to put his name on the door.

”His new thing is, is he’ll lay down on the back seat and just his nose sticking out here so everybody drives by always gets the waves and the laughs because of the way he’s sitting there but a lot of times he’ll just stand just like this and nose into the wind.”

Culberson says Dexter brings joy to not only the firefighters but also the community.

