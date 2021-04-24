Advertisement

Tiger Woods on crutches in Instagram photo

Tiger Woods was severely injured when his vehicle veered off the road and crashed in California...
Tiger Woods was severely injured when his vehicle veered off the road and crashed in California back in February.(Source: CNN, INSTAGRAM/TIGERWOODS)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:57 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A post on Tiger Woods’ Instagram account Friday shows the smiling golf legend on crutches on a fairway with his dog sitting faithfully nearby.

It’s Wood’s first public photo since his horrific car accident earlier this year.

In the post, Woods wrote, “my course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

Woods was severely injured when his vehicle veered off the road and crashed in California back in February.

Weeks after the crash, police said the main causes were speed and Woods’ inability to negotiate a curve.

As he approached the bend in the road, Woods apparently accidentally hit the gas when he meant to hit the brakes, according to authorities.

Woods was hospitalized for several weeks but is now recovering at home while doing rehab.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ground break
Growing software company breaks ground for new headquarters in Rapid City
One dead after crash in Lawrence County
Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man...
Rapid City Police Department evaluates own standard of practice
Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. People who live in the New...
80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say
11-year-old takes the stand again to identify the man she says raped her in retrial

Latest News

A CDC panel voted to resume use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.
US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations despite rare clot risk
Some parents in Childress are outraged after they say a church taught their children explicit...
Parents outraged, say Texas church taught sex education without parental consent
VIDEO: Parents outraged, say Texas church taught sex education without parental consent
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
7 deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man