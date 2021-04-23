Advertisement

Warming up over the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered clouds are expected both Saturday and Sunday, with clouds increasing through the afternoon hours. A couple isolated showers will be possible Saturday with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Sunday will have a slightly better chance at an afternoon and evening shower/storm. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s, while temperatures jump into the 60s by Sunday.

A few showers will be possible on Monday with plenty of cloud cover. Temperatures holding steady in the low 60s to begin the week, but will fall into the 50s on Tuesday, where clouds still linger. A little more sunshine will return on Wednesday, where highs climb back up near 60°. Warmer air is expected to return Thursday and Friday next week with 60s on Thursday and 70s by Friday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after crash in Lawrence County
ground break
Growing software company breaks ground for new headquarters in Rapid City
Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man...
Rapid City Police Department evaluates own standard of practice
Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. People who live in the New...
80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say
11-year-old takes the stand again to identify the man she says raped her in retrial

Latest News

Saturday
Warming up over the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Breezy and Cooler Today, Warmer over the Weekend
Clouds
A Sun, Clouds and Snow Mix for Friday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Milder today with Mostly Sunny Skies