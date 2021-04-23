Advertisement

Tourism done safely with Doctor Kurra

Kurra stresses the importance of vaccination.
Kurra stresses the importance of vaccination.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every year, thousands of visitors come to the Black Hills. Taking part in a wide spectrum of outdoor activities.

The weather is still making up its mind, but soon enough, it will warm up and people will make their way to the Hills.

However, it’s likely they’ll also bring COVID-19 with them, along with new variants, according to Doctor Shankar Kurra, the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health.

Kurra is worried about visitors creating as so-called reservoirs, or places where the disease will live and linger until tourists leave, and then spread to more people who aren’t vaccinated.

He especially expresses concerns for children, who are currently unable to receive the vaccine.

Kurra says, if eighty-percent of residents get vaccinated, it’s unlikely the disease can spread in waves by bouncing from one person to another.

He asks people to look to themselves and their neighbors, so we can all enjoy a thriving tourism season.

”If you got eighty-percent [vaccinated], that [remaining] 20-percent is well protected when those tourists come and leave, and you won’t have any waves. So, it is really up to us in the west river population to think about that. Protect our children, protect ourselves,” says Kurra, “and you really will be enjoying the summer and enjoying the tourists when they come here.”

Kurra says he’s excited for people to come and discover the Black Hills, and acknowledges the importance of the tourism industry for South Dakota, saying he looks forward to it being done in a safe way for everyone.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after crash in Lawrence County
ground break
Growing software company breaks ground for new headquarters in Rapid City
Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man...
Rapid City Police Department evaluates own standard of practice
Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. People who live in the New...
80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say
11-year-old takes the stand again to identify the man she says raped her in retrial

Latest News

RCPD
In the past week the RCPD responds to two calls that put officers in danger
GenPro Solutions solar panels at company.
Black Hills Energy looks to amend tariff on renewable energy to ensure electric rates are fair and reasonable
For the next two and a half weeks, about 400 acres on the Hell Canyon Ranger District will be...
More than 150,000 trees to be planted by the U.S. Forest Service
Hope and help on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day