One dead after crash in Lawrence County

By Jill Sears and Aaron Dickens
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A woman died Thursday morning after she crashed her car on I-90 at approximately 11:30 A.M. She was the only person in the car.

Officials say the 49-year-old was driving just east of Whitewood on Interstate 90 when her 2002 Mercury Sable veered off the road and then rolled over. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and all information released so far is only preliminary. The name of the person involved is being withheld, pending notification of family members.

Records of state-reportable crashes are now available at http://www.safesd.gov/ Records should be available about 10 days after the investigation is complete.

