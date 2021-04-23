More than 150,000 trees to be planted by the U.S. Forest Service

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The National Forest Service is set to plant more than 150,000 trees in the Black Hills. The effort is to help reforest the area where the Jasper fire burned more than 20 years ago.

For the next two and a half weeks, about 400 acres on the Hell Canyon Ranger District will be used to repopulate the area where the Jasper fire scorched the forest back in 2000. Since then, the U.S. Forest Service has planted trees in the area every year.

Scott Jacobson with the Black Hills National Forest said that in total, about 3 million trees have been planted during that time.

“We are actively managing this forest land to try and have a forest for future generations to enjoy and to have harvestable trees here down the road,” Jacobson said. “It will take 60 to 80 years for them to grow, but if we don’t start now, we won’t have trees out here.”

The heat of the fire was so intense, it neutralized the soil, so thousands of acres in the forest don’t even have a seed source.

John Word, Natural Resource Staff Officer, said that the seeds being planted are all collected from around the Black Hills.

“It’s native to the area and will grow the best in the local area, we gather seeds from a contract, take them to a nursery in Nebraska, they get grown for 9 months when we bring them back out, then they’re a larger tree, about six to eight inches than we plant them.”

Word says using this method, it’s a lot easier for a tree to survive.

