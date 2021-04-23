Breezy and Cooler Today, Warmer over the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A cold front will bring windy, cooler weather to the area today. An upper level trough will bring scattered rain and snow showers, with most of the precipitation over the northern Black Hills and northeast Wyoming.

Milder air returns this weekend on the heels of southerly winds. Skies will be variably cloudy through Sunday. By Monday, a few showers will be possible as a new trough moves in from the west. Tuesday will also see showers, then a warm and dry weather pattern returns for the second half of next week.

