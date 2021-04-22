Advertisement

Summit Arena to be completed by Oct. 1

Since construction began on the Summit Arena, crews have already put its highest beam in place...
Since construction began on the Summit Arena, crews have already put its highest beam in place and are working to have the exterior of the building completed in the next few months.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The construction of the $130-million Summit Arena is well underway with completion set for early October. Right now, construction crews are focused on the interior structure of Rapid City’s newest arena.

Since construction began on the Summit Arena, crews have already put its highest beam in place and are working to have the exterior of the building completed in the next few months. Now the focus is set on the interior, including seating and floor designs.

Andrew Corson with Mortenson Construction, who is working on the project, said that the Rapid City community should be proud of the progress that’s been made, especially because it’s been the community’s project all along.

“The majority of the local trades are from Rapid City, almost all of them are from South Dakota other than a few of the specialty trades,” Corson said. “So, we’re proud of that, and I think that’s one of the things that we’re really excited about for the new arena.”

The leadership of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, which will be renamed the monument, is also excited about the events and concerts that will attract people from all over the area.

Executive Director Craig Baltzer said that it will be nice for people who otherwise would have had to travel to see a major concert or event.

“If you look back at the history of the great artist that has played here, and the big events that have played here in the past, the reason that was possible in Rapid City, more so in another B-market somewhere else, is because of that tourism that comes through here, and people will choose the see that event in Rapid City and make a three-day weekend out of it and enjoy the Black Hills,” Baltzer said.

Baltzer said that the current Don Barnett Arena will be decommissioned and repurposed as another event space.

