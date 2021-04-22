South Dakotans fight back against COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 53.22% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 40.71% have completed the full vaccine series. We are putting up a valiant fight against the virus and it shows.

There were 134 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 120,848. Two new death has been reported bringing the states total death toll to 1,956.

Pennington County reported 14 new cases, Lawrence County reported 4 new cases, Custer County reported 3, Butte County reported 2, and Fall River, Meade and Oglala Lakota counties reported 1 new case each.

Hospitalizations decreased by 8 to 107.

