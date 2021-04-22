Advertisement

South Dakotans fight back against COVID-19

(Cotton Puryear)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:19 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 53.22% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 40.71% have completed the full vaccine series. We are putting up a valiant fight against the virus and it shows.

There were 134 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 120,848. Two new death has been reported bringing the states total death toll to 1,956.

Pennington County reported 14 new cases, Lawrence County reported 4 new cases, Custer County reported 3, Butte County reported 2, and Fall River, Meade and Oglala Lakota counties reported 1 new case each.

Hospitalizations decreased by 8 to 107.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Buffalo Chip reaches a record breaking one million dollars worth of charitable donations to...
City of Sturgis continuing the discussion of open containers at the Rally
A teenager learns how to operate a vehicle.
Driver’s Permit changes to come on July 1
Brazil Variant of COVID-19 in South Dakota
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Billy Robertson found guilty
Rapid City man found guilty

Latest News

Lawrence County introducing a hands free breathalyzer kiosk
Lawrence County introducing a hands free breathalyzer kiosk
Structure fire on 5th street left family with badly burned home
Structure fire on 5th street left family with badly burned home
Rapid City Police Department evaluates own standard of practice
Rapid City Police Department evaluates own standard of practice
DOH confirms Brazilian COVID-19 variant in South Dakota
DOH confirms Brazilian COVID-19 variant in South Dakota