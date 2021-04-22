Advertisement

Monument Health to move dialysis clinic in fall

Monument Health will move its Dialysis Clinic.
Monument Health will move its Dialysis Clinic.(KOTA)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monument Health is moving its outpatient dialysis clinic to the Dakota Market Square, the home of the old K-Mart on East North Street.

The Director of Dialysis, Mike Thompson, says that the current clinic on Flormann Street doesn’t support Rapid City’s dialysis needs.

Dialysis takes about four hours and some patients require it three times each week, and each of the current twenty four stations is used daily.

The new building will have thirty six stations and sixteen-thousand-thousand square feet of space, and will be on one story, making it easier for people in wheelchairs.

With more stations, Thompson believes visitors to the Black Hills will benefit too.

”We have to prioritize our community, but we like to be able to handle all of the needs of our community and, in addition, provide dialyzing capacity for the tourists who want to come into the Black Hills,” says Thompson. “That, indirectly, benefits the whole community as well.”

The new area will also offer support services and training for those who are eligible to perform their dialysis at home.

They’re planning for the move this fall.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Buffalo Chip reaches a record breaking one million dollars worth of charitable donations to...
City of Sturgis continuing the discussion of open containers at the Rally
A teenager learns how to operate a vehicle.
Driver’s Permit changes to come on July 1
Brazil Variant of COVID-19 in South Dakota
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Billy Robertson found guilty
Rapid City man found guilty

Latest News

ground break
Growing software company breaks ground for new headquarters in Rapid City
Emotions stir speaking about veteran suicide, something that hits close to home.
Rapid City man walks to prevent veteran suicide
‘Teammates’ mentoring program expanding in South Dakota
CDC data shows vaccination rates are continuing to grow for native populations.
Oyate Health hopes to combat vaccine hesitancy in native community