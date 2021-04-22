Advertisement

Milder today with Mostly Sunny Skies

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:58 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunshine and milder temperatures can be expected today on the heels of southerly winds. A few clouds will drift over southwest and south central South Dakota later today as a disturbance moves northeast across Nebraska.

A cold front blows through tonight and Friday. A few showers are possible, mainly Black Hills and Wyoming. Temperatures will be a tad cooler.

Much warmer weather returns this weekend with mostly sunny skies, then a system moving into the plains will bring rain showers next week.

