Advertisement

Countering Biden, GOP pitches $568B for infrastructure

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:05 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of Senate Republicans on Thursday unveiled a public works proposal with a much smaller price tag and a narrower definition of infrastructure than what President Joe Biden has proposed, highlighting the stark differences between the two sides that will be difficult to bridge in coming months.

The price of the Republican proposal came in at $568 billion over five years, compared to the $2.3 trillion that Biden has called for spending over eight years.

To help pay for their plan, the Republicans would rely on user fees, including for electric vehicles, and on redirecting unspent federal dollars. The outline does not offer specifics, such as which programs would receive funding. Biden has proposed raising the corporate income tax from 21% to 28% to help pay for his plan, a move the Republican senators rejected.

Republican lawmakers have been quick to criticize the infrastructure proposal from Biden. They say just a fraction of the spending would go to traditional infrastructure. Biden’s plan devotes $400 billion to expand Medicaid support for caregivers, and substantial portions would fund electric vehicle charging stations and address the racial injustice of highways that were built in ways that devastated Black neighborhoods.

The Republican plan would dedicate $299 billion to roads and bridges, $65 billion to broadband internet and $61 billion to transit. Missing from the plan is Biden’s focus on electric vehicle charging stations and caregiver support.

Republicans earlier this year also offered a counterproposal to Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan. Their price tag came in at about one-third of what the president wanted, and he soon declared it inadequate. Democrats went forward on their own and passed the relief bill without the support of any GOP lawmaker.

Biden is spending more time this go-around listening to Republicans and voicing a willingness to consider their ideas, but the end result could be the same. Democrats are intent on passing a major infrastructure boost this year and could use the budget reconciliation process to bypass GOP opposition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Buffalo Chip reaches a record breaking one million dollars worth of charitable donations to...
City of Sturgis continuing the discussion of open containers at the Rally
A teenager learns how to operate a vehicle.
Driver’s Permit changes to come on July 1
Brazil Variant of COVID-19 in South Dakota
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Billy Robertson found guilty
Rapid City man found guilty

Latest News

The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, speaks over the casket of Daunte Wright, alongside attorneys...
LIVE: Daunte Wright to be eulogized at Minneapolis funeral
Look for the rosy arch known as the Belt of Venus at sunset, then find the constellation Leo...
April 2021 Skywatching Tips from NASA
Richardson says he was breaking into his own home he shares with his sister in Port Allen. He’d...
Police release body cam video of tasing encounter in Louisiana
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
Biden summit draws climate vows from sparring global leaders