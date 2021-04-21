Advertisement

Structure fire on 5th street left family with badly burned home

Although still under investigation, the fire was mostly contained to one bedroom of the house but did spread into the hallway and attic.
Around 6:30 this morning, the Rapid City Fire Department was called to a structure fire on the...
Around 6:30 this morning, the Rapid City Fire Department was called to a structure fire on the 1400 block of 5th street, near Casey’s Auto Rental Service.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:51 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Around 6:30 this morning, the Rapid City Fire Department was called to a structure fire on the 1400 block of 5th street, near Casey’s Auto Rental Service.

Although still under investigation, the fire was mostly contained to one bedroom of the house but did spread into the hallway and attic.

There was major damage to the home.

No one was injured but the Red Cross has been contacted to help the family.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

