Strategic housing fund set up by Black Hills Area Community Foundation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Area Community Foundation is starting a fund to help develop affordable housing.

The Strategic Housing Trust Fund aims to provide housing for under $900 in rent. The foundation says while developments continue to go up, those looking for affordable housing are having a tough time in the Rapid City community.

Executive Director Liz Hamburg said that the fund would provide low-interest loans with revolving contributions.

She hopes this fund will be able to provide housing beyond Rapid City.

”Someday if that fund grows, we can expand throughout the Black Hills,” Hamburg said. “We’re really focused now on Rapid City and the surrounding area right now.”

The foundation is accepting contributions from businesses, philanthropists and also taking individual donations.

