Advertisement

South Dakota burn permits are only issued during winter months

In order to burn slash piles, people are required to obtain a permit from South Dakota Wildland Fire, these permits are only issued between November 1st and March 31st.
In order to burn slash piles, people are required to obtain a permit from South Dakota Wildland...
In order to burn slash piles, people are required to obtain a permit from South Dakota Wildland Fire, these permits are only issued between November 1st and March 31st.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday, we learned the cause of last month’s Schroeder Fire, investigators said it likely started from a slash pile.

In order to burn slash piles, people are required to obtain a permit from South Dakota Wildland Fire, these permits are only issued between November 1st and March 31st.

If approved, people must follow strict guidelines to ensure safety for themselves and their surroundings.

South Dakota Wildland Fire says slash piles should be built no larger than 6 feet in diameter and 5 feet in height and adequate burning conditions are usually dictated by a snowfall of at least 2 inches, with several days of cold weather forecasted. The South Dakota Wildland Fire Division determines when safe burning conditions exist.

Proper clothing is an important part of the burning process. Flame-resistant clothing is recommended.

Tools to have on-site are a shovel, a heavy-duty steel rake, and a hoe. A water source such as a garden hose or water tank should be close by.

Once the piles are burned, they should be checked for several days until they are cold to the touch. Even then, piles that are thought to be out have started wildfires.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45282393 - wild south texas rio grande turkey walking to the left at sunset
Turkey-hunting ends in tragedy for father and son
Old Steeple
Former Rapid City exhibit piece to be repurposed for Sturgis Rally
Billy Robertson found guilty
Rapid City man found guilty
Fatal motel shooting in Rapid City apparently drug related
The Buffalo Chip reaches a record breaking one million dollars worth of charitable donations to...
City of Sturgis continuing the discussion of open containers at the Rally

Latest News

SD DOH finalizing plans for at-home saliva testing for COVID-19
DOH confirms Brazilian COVID-19 variant in South Dakota
Volunteer group plans early stages of development.
Indigenous community center to come to Rapid City
South Dakota “Week of Work” takes place
Brazil Variant of COVID-19 in South Dakota