South Dakota burn permits are only issued during winter months

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday, we learned the cause of last month’s Schroeder Fire, investigators said it likely started from a slash pile.

In order to burn slash piles, people are required to obtain a permit from South Dakota Wildland Fire, these permits are only issued between November 1st and March 31st.

If approved, people must follow strict guidelines to ensure safety for themselves and their surroundings.

South Dakota Wildland Fire says slash piles should be built no larger than 6 feet in diameter and 5 feet in height and adequate burning conditions are usually dictated by a snowfall of at least 2 inches, with several days of cold weather forecasted. The South Dakota Wildland Fire Division determines when safe burning conditions exist.

Proper clothing is an important part of the burning process. Flame-resistant clothing is recommended.

Tools to have on-site are a shovel, a heavy-duty steel rake, and a hoe. A water source such as a garden hose or water tank should be close by.

Once the piles are burned, they should be checked for several days until they are cold to the touch. Even then, piles that are thought to be out have started wildfires.

