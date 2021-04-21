Advertisement

Rapid City man found guilty

Billy Robertson
Billy Robertson found guilty(Pennington Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:48 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
It’s guilty on all counts for a Rapid City man accused in a series of crimes in July of last year. A Pennington County jury returned their verdict Tuesday afternoon, convicting 34-year old Billy Robertson of 1st degree burglary, aggravated assault and grand theft.

Robertson was arrested after police said he responsible for a series of vehicle thefts and assaults, with an officer firing at a pickup police say was veering toward an officer on Jackson Boulevard. Tuesday’s verdict involved Robertson taking the keys to a pickup from a garage on Country Club Drive, getting into an altercation with the truck’s owner and then crashing the pickup. At the time, police called what happened, “One of the largest crime scenes in Rapid City’s history.”

