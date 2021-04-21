Advertisement

In South Dakota hospitalizations down, vaccine numbers up

(Taylor Clark)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 158 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 120,714. One new death has been reported bringing the states total death toll to 1,954.

Pennington County reported 11 new cases, Lawrence County reported 3 new cases, Fall River reported 2 new cases, and Butte, Meade, Lyman, Tripp and Oglala Lakota each reported one new case.

Hospitalizations decreased by 9 to 115.

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 53.11% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 40.05% have completed the full vaccine series.

