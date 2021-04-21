Advertisement

House to vote on DC statehood bill

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The House is expected to vote Thursday on a bill to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state.

Majority leader Steny Hoyer said the more than 700,000 people who live in the nation’s capital deserve to be heard.

The bill has more than 200 co-sponsors and House Democrats are expected to pass the Washington, D.C. Admission Act for the second time in as many years.

After last year’s House vote, the statehood bill stalled in the Senate, which was then led by Republicans.

This time around, the Senate is split 50-50.

The GOP is against granting statehood to D.C., partly because it would likely add two Democrats to the Senate and one to the House.

The District historically votes Democratic.

The Biden administration backs the measure.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45282393 - wild south texas rio grande turkey walking to the left at sunset
Turkey-hunting ends in tragedy for father and son
Old Steeple
Former Rapid City exhibit piece to be repurposed for Sturgis Rally
Billy Robertson found guilty
Rapid City man found guilty
Fatal motel shooting in Rapid City apparently drug related
The Buffalo Chip reaches a record breaking one million dollars worth of charitable donations to...
City of Sturgis continuing the discussion of open containers at the Rally

Latest News

Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Elizabeth...
Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant
SD DOH finalizing plans for at-home saliva testing for COVID-19
DOH confirms Brazilian COVID-19 variant in South Dakota
A North Carolina man was killed while deputies served a search warrant.
NC: Officer kills man while serving search warrant
Volunteer group plans early stages of development.
Indigenous community center to come to Rapid City
In order to burn slash piles, people are required to obtain a permit from South Dakota Wildland...
South Dakota burn permits are only issued during winter months