Hope, help on Prescription Drug Take Back Day

(WDBJ7)
By Jill Sears
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:04 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rapid City, S.D. (KEVN) – The Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering with law enforcement agencies on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

South Dakota has 26 Take Back sites available across the State where people can drop off unused prescription medications.

Learn more about Take Back Day or locate a collection site at www.deatakeback.com, or by calling 800-882-9539

