Finally, Sunny Skies, Lighter Winds and Milder Temperatures

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Finally, a nicer weather day for us as high pressure and dry air build in. Temperatures will be a bit milder with highs in the 40s. But that is still cooler than average. Skies will be sunny and winds will be much lighter.

Some moisture will push into southwest South Dakota Thursday, with isolated showers possible in the afternoon. All of us have a chance of rain and snow showers Friday as a cold front and upper level trough move across the area. At this time, no heavy amounts of precipitation are expected.

A strong ridge of high pressure builds in over the weekend, bringing much warmer temperatures and dry conditions.

