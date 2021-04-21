DOH confirms Brazilian COVID-19 variant in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health has confirmed a Brazilian Variant case of COVID-19 in South Dakota.

This makes South Dakota the third state to identify a case, as Minnesota has 5 cases and Nebraska has 2.

There are 3 classifications of variants. The first category is a variant of interest.

If the variant is spreading rapidly, it becomes a variant of concern.

Finally, is a variant of high consequence. Which completely alters the disease and treatment altogether.

All variants of COVID-19 have fallen into the first two categories.

Due to the variants being in the less dangerous classifications, Doctor Shankar Kurra, the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health, says that there’s no reason for alarm.

”This is why when I say, ‘we shouldn’t be worried and we should let the scientist worry,’ because so far of the three classifications, the lower two is where we’ve identified any strain including the Brazilian one you’re talking about, says Kurra.

Doctor Kurra says the vaccines work against the variants, including the Brazilian variant acknowledged today, as they have not mutated in such a way to be a concern.

Doctor Kurra calls it a race against time to get people vaccinated, due to the variants being transmitted more rapidly. According to Doctor Kurra, once eighty-percent of people are vaccinated, we’re on our way to beating this virus.

