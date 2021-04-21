A couple chances of light moisture before we warm up this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly clear early on overnight before clouds move in from the south after midnight. A few snow showers will be possible in the late tonight in the central/southern hills and locations south of I-90, with rain and snow showers possible through the late morning for the same locations. That’ll move east and clear things up by midday and through the afternoon. Highs will vary from the 40s to 50s for everyone.

More clouds move in Thursday night with snow showers in Wyoming. Mostly cloudy skies with rain and snow showers will continue into Friday. The Black Hills and northeast Wyoming will see most of the moisture, where up to a couple inches of snow will be possible. Rapid City could see a light rain or snow shower on Friday, but it doesn’t look to amount to much, if anything. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s to end the week.

Scattered clouds will control the sky this weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies at times. Temperatures are looking to warm up through the weekend with highs in the 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday! More clouds move in early next week, which will bring us the chance to see some rain fall across the region. As of now it looks to be on the lighter side, but we will watch this system as it evolves over the next handful of days.

