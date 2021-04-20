Advertisement

Sunny skies return Wednesday

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:06 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly clear overnight with lows falling into the teens for many. Sunny skies are expected on Wednesday, which will help bring temperatures back into the 40s. While this is warmer than the past couple of days, the average high is in the mid 50s.

We’re slowly warming up on Thursday, where highs are in the low to mid 50s for many. We take a step back on Friday as rain and snow showers will be possible. Highs will be back int he 40s to wrap up the week. A nice warmup is set for the weekend. Scattered clouds are expected both Saturday and Sunday, but we’re going from the 50s to begin the weekend, into the 60s to finish it up! The warm air will stick around Monday, where highs will be in the 60s for many as some flirt with the 70s.

Near to above average temperatures are expected to finish out next week, which is the final week of April. Then we’re onto May!

