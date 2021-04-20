Advertisement

Slash Pile Cited As Probable Cause of Schroeder Fire

Fire Burned More Than Two Thousand Acres west of Rapid City
Caption
By KOTA Staff
Apr. 20, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Wildland Fire and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says that a slash pile is thought to be the origin of the Schroeder Fire than burned 2,224 acres near Rapid City last month. The investigation report eliminates lightning, cigarette smoking, glass refraction/reflection and arson as the potential causes of the fire.

Based on the investigation, officials say the fire started on the property at 8875 Schroeder Road although the property owner did have a valid burn permit.

More than 150 personnel responded to the fire that eventually spread from Schroeder Road to Nemo Road and Westbury Trails. At least one home, two outbuildings and a porch were destroyed by the fire and 400-500 people were temporarily evacuated.

