SD leads nation in vaccine distribution

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 171 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 120,556. No new deaths have been reported keeping the states total death toll to 1,953.

Pennington County reported 14 new cases, Lawrence and Meade counties reported 3 new cases, and Harding, Gregory, Oglala Lakota and Fall River counties reported 1 new case each.

Hospitalizations increased by 12 to 124.

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 52.85% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 39.45% have completed the full vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.