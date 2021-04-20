Advertisement

Rapid City adds incentives for lifeguards

A lifeguard on duty at the aquatics center.
A lifeguard on duty at the aquatics center.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Faced with a shortage of seasonal workers at the aquatics center, Rapid City is increasing lifeguard pay to $13.86 cents per hour.

They will also be reimbursing $100 of the $185 lifeguard certification fee for those who work for the city all summer.

Recreation specialist for the aquatics center, Emily Carstensen, says they only have about 40 employees when they need closer to 90.

She has been working at the center for almost ten years and says it’s never been this hard to get help.

”It’s a great job, especially a great summer job. You know if you’re working either at an outdoor pool or at the swim center this summer it’s a great team atmosphere, great comradery, and the other thing I like to mention too is you’re helping our community out, you’re keeping people safe,” says Carstensen.

If they don’t get the help they need, Carstensen says they won’t be able to fully open the aquatics center.

For more information, you can click here.

