One More Wintry Day today, then Milder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More snow showers, more cold and more wind today as a cold, unstable airmass remains over the area. Some of the snow showers might be heavy, so a quick half inch to an inch of snow could fall in some spots.

Much drier air moves in tonight and Wednesday, with milder temperatures.

A system Friday will have a few showers with it, then a mostly dry weekend is likely.

