One More Wintry Day today, then Milder
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More snow showers, more cold and more wind today as a cold, unstable airmass remains over the area. Some of the snow showers might be heavy, so a quick half inch to an inch of snow could fall in some spots.
Much drier air moves in tonight and Wednesday, with milder temperatures.
A system Friday will have a few showers with it, then a mostly dry weekend is likely.
