New meters in downtown Rapid City will help donate to local organizations

Some of the many meters downtown in Rapid City.
Some of the many meters downtown in Rapid City.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City is used to feeding coins into meters and not just to park.

“This idea came up a couple of years ago when Rapid City installed two giving meters downtown,” says Executive Director of Main Street Square Domico Rodrigez. “However, it kind of fizzled with a lack of an organization to carry the torch for this, so Destination Rapid City picked up the idea again this year.”

The group received a donation of ten parking meters that will be placed around Downtown Rapid City with the money earmarked for organizations that help the homeless.

“If you have pocket change you can put it in the meters, if you feel so inclined you can slide your credit card in and give five dollars or ten dollars or whatever that is, or if you scan the code while you’re passing by and you’re driving to your next destination you can also give that way as well. We just want to make it easy on people,” says Rodriguez.

And they will also be easy to spot on the corners. These meters will have small plaques explaining their purpose and be painted green to differentiate them from the gray and blue ones used for parking and after a while, the giving meters will receive another makeover.

“We’ve developed some great partnerships with the Suzie Kappa Art Center, Arts Rapid City where they painted the electrical boxes to make them stand out. It’s a way for these organizations to get their art out there, but also other communities have had success by painting these meters so that they do stand out,” says Rodriguez.

The goal is to have the giving meters operational by June first and at the end of every calendar year, the organizations will receive a check from Destination Rapid City.

