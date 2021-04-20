Cold and Light Snow Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have another chance of snow in the overnight. We will wrap that up as the end of Tuesday comes into view. Our high temperatures across the area are usually where our overnight lows land. That will also be the story for Tuesday as well.

The low and the late-season cold air is drooping as far south as Texas. The low that is plaguing us right now will slowly move out of our region and high pressure will slowly but surely build back in and that will do wonders for our upcoming forecast. The temperature will rise and lead us to sunnier and warmer weather leading into the weekend. Temperatures will gradually climb into what we would consider normal (mid to upper-50s) and the weekend will feel more like the Spring that we all know and love.

Don’t forget about the statewide tornado drill that starts on Wednesday morning at 9AM and will end at 9:30AM. There will be broadcast interruptions from the Emergency Alert System and schools and businesses statewide will participate in the drill as well. It’s a good idea to practice while the weather is cooperating, because figuring out what to do during the storm will be way too late. Safety first.

Clearing skies from west to east starting Tuesday afternoon and into the early morning hours into Wednesday. Here is your seven-day forecast.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.