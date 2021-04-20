Advertisement

Cold and Light Snow Tuesday

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have another chance of snow in the overnight. We will wrap that up as the end of Tuesday comes into view. Our high temperatures across the area are usually where our overnight lows land. That will also be the story for Tuesday as well.

The low and the late-season cold air is drooping as far south as Texas. The low that is plaguing us right now will slowly move out of our region and high pressure will slowly but surely build back in and that will do wonders for our upcoming forecast. The temperature will rise and lead us to sunnier and warmer weather leading into the weekend. Temperatures will gradually climb into what we would consider normal (mid to upper-50s) and the weekend will feel more like the Spring that we all know and love.

Don’t forget about the statewide tornado drill that starts on Wednesday morning at 9AM and will end at 9:30AM. There will be broadcast interruptions from the Emergency Alert System and schools and businesses statewide will participate in the drill as well. It’s a good idea to practice while the weather is cooperating, because figuring out what to do during the storm will be way too late. Safety first.

Clearing skies from west to east starting Tuesday afternoon and into the early morning hours into Wednesday. Here is your seven-day forecast.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45282393 - wild south texas rio grande turkey walking to the left at sunset
Turkey-hunting ends in tragedy for father and son
Group gathers at the mill.
Group rallies together to make voices heard over sawmill closure
Hideaway Hills
Hideaway Hills residents appeal property taxes
6 more deaths and 133 new COVID-19 cases in SD
Groups band together with a common message.
Indigenous groups band together to voice a common enemy, missing and murdered relatives

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Looking and Feeling Like Winter Early this Week!
Snow
Workweek Winter Conditions are Back
Skies clearing
Hello Weekend Sunshine!
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
LIngering Light Snow today, then Much Warmer this Weekend