Advertisement

Americans plan summer travel, survey says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As vaccination rates go up along with the temperatures, Americans are ditching last year’s staycations in favor of something less pandemic.

More than two-thirds of Americans say they plan to travel for vacation this summer, according to a new survey by Trip Advisor.

Of those traveling, 74% will stay domestic, with 13% going international.

The hottest amenities following the pandemic are clean hotels with free cancellations as well as those with dine-in options.

Beach getaways are top choices. Florida and Mexico are the most popular destinations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45282393 - wild south texas rio grande turkey walking to the left at sunset
Turkey-hunting ends in tragedy for father and son
Old Steeple
Former Rapid City exhibit piece to be repurposed for Sturgis Rally
Hideaway Hills
Hideaway Hills residents appeal property taxes
6 more deaths and 133 new COVID-19 cases in SD
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are shown, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles...
Vaccine myths abound amid J&J shot pause, South Dakota Dept. of Health says

Latest News

One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NY grocery store; suspect in custody
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Verdict reached Chauvin’s trial
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
US takes steps to protect electric system from cyberattacks
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine suffers another setback
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny...
Navalny’s doctors prevented from seeing him at prison clinic