Advertisement

2020 annual traffic report displays a slight decrease in people travelling through Rapid City

2020 annual traffic report sees a general decrease in travel through Rapid City.
2020 annual traffic report sees a general decrease in travel through Rapid City.(WRDW)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s annual traffic report has been released, and marks a downturn in traffic numbers for most city streets.

The report provides information about the amount of vehicular traffic that various streets see throughout Rapid City on a daily basis.

4 of those streets saw over thirty thousand cars on average.

However, one hundred and fifteen of the one hundred and seventy two streets that were surveyed saw lower traffic counts than last year.

Officials say that the pandemic and a handful of street construction projects could be the driving forces behind this driving decrease.

Two of the spots that saw traffic decrease by nearly half are both near schools, where in-person classes were temporarily halted, and many students chose to learn from home.

Kelly Brennan, a Long Range Rapid City Planner, says that there’s nothing to be concerned about.

”I think people were staying closer to home. Schools weren’t in session. Tourism, although looked great, I think was down a little bit. Especially in Rapid City itself. I think people were more out in The Hills, campgrounds and that kind of stuff. Yes, I think that [Coronavirus] it had an effect, but nothing that we can say definitively,” says Brennan, “and nothing that we don’t see correcting itself in the next couple of years.”

These counts are provided for the public to make informed decisions, or for the city to investigate places to build things like crosswalks or stop lights.

You can access the documents here.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45282393 - wild south texas rio grande turkey walking to the left at sunset
Turkey-hunting ends in tragedy for father and son
Old Steeple
Former Rapid City exhibit piece to be repurposed for Sturgis Rally
Group gathers at the mill.
Group rallies together to make voices heard over sawmill closure
6 more deaths and 133 new COVID-19 cases in SD
Hideaway Hills
Hideaway Hills residents appeal property taxes

Latest News

Some of the many meters downtown in Rapid City.
New meters in downtown Rapid City will help donate to local organizations
A teenager learns how to operate a vehicle.
Driver’s Permit changes to come on July 1
george floyd
Ex-cop guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd case
Celebrate all weekend at the Rushmore plaza civic center
Its time to dance all weekend at the Rushmore Plaza Civic center